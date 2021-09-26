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Kary Mullis, La PCR, y el Impostor Que La “Saboteó”
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67 views • September 26, 2021
El Premio Nobel y doctor en bioquímica, Kary Mullis, aunque está muerto tiene mucho que decir sobre la realidad de nuestro tiempo. El hombre detrás del invento más grande de la historia y el impostor que lo saboteó.
Para ver este video en diferentes idiomas, y para más contenido, por favor visite nuestra página web:
https://www.cristoverdad.com/kary-mullis-la-pcr-y-el-impostor-que-la-saboteo/
CristoVerdad | cvTryh
The Nobel Prize winner and doctor in biochemistry, Kary Mullis, although he is dead, has a lot to say about the reality of our time. The man behind the greatest invention in history and the impostor who sabotaged it.
To watch this video in different languages and for more content, please visit our website at
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/kary-mullis-la-pcr-y-el-impostor-que-la-saboteo/
CristoVerdad | cvTruth
Para ver este video en diferentes idiomas, y para más contenido, por favor visite nuestra página web:
https://www.cristoverdad.com/kary-mullis-la-pcr-y-el-impostor-que-la-saboteo/
CristoVerdad | cvTryh
The Nobel Prize winner and doctor in biochemistry, Kary Mullis, although he is dead, has a lot to say about the reality of our time. The man behind the greatest invention in history and the impostor who sabotaged it.
To watch this video in different languages and for more content, please visit our website at
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/kary-mullis-la-pcr-y-el-impostor-que-la-saboteo/
CristoVerdad | cvTruth
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