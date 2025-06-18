The 144,000 #21

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Explain the Spiritual Jezebel of Thyatira from Revelation 2 as the deciding factor that separates 144,000 from the Innumerable Great Multitude which results in one group thrown in the Great Tribulation. Explore the word seduce (Greek planao).
Companion Video:
https://rumble.com/v6uzc4j-jezebel-ahab-naboth-jehu-prophetic-shadows.html