Footage from the Shadat area in Marvabad, Iran - overnight

Video footage from the Shadat area in Marvabad tonight.

Israel struck Mehrabad Airport in Tehran

Local media report of severe fires at the international airport following the strikes

Earlier, the IDF announced a series of airstrikes on Iran's infrastructure.

Adding:

❗️Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth is set to face impeachment over his warfare methods in Iran, according to Axios.

Democratic Party representative Yasmin Ansari has accused the Pentagon chief of committing war crimes and endangering the lives and health of American military personnel.

She plans to initiate the impeachment process next week.

Adding:

Throughout the night and morning, the US and Israeli air forces carried out powerful strikes on Tehran and other cities in Iran, with more than 50 airstrikes, including the targeting of a petrochemical plant in Shiraz.

Adding:

⚡️An armed attack has been carried out on the Israeli consulate in Istanbul, and a police officer has been injured, according to the Karar newspaper.

According to an eyewitness, gunshots were heard near the consulate, reports Reuters.

Adding: ❗️The Israeli Consulate General in Istanbul has been attacked, and three attackers have been eliminated, according to the Haberturk TV channel.