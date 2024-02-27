Red Pill Nation Hangout #361
1. 9:12 YouTube is ramping up Censorship under the guise of “Election Fortification”
2. 30:14 Hasan Piker Gets Called out for his hypocratic lifestyle
3. 42:07 YouTuber Vaush caught accidentally revealing Child Porn on his computer during his show
4. 1:12:04 The Body Shop got woke and is now going broke
5. 1:25:51 Trans Racial activist Rachel Dolezal gets fired from teacher job in Arizona for having an Onlyfans
6. 1:47:08 Harvard is getting sued from all sides and losing financial sponsorship
7. 2:10:40 Super Bowl fallout
A) Yet more Taylor Swift BS
B) Bad Commercials (Dove and He Gets You)
C) Shooting at Super Bowl Parade blamed on right
