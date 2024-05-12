Create New Account
Safe and effective
Ye shall know the truth
Published a day ago

Are you still wondering why a vaccine, which does not stop infection and transmission, on the one hand, and results in turbo cancers, strokes, ALS, MS, diabetes, Creutzfeld-Jacob disease, sight /hearing impairments, myocarditis, pericarditis, amputations, sterility ... death!, on the other hand, is safe and effective? Well, Antony Foxy, Klaus Swab, Emmanudevil Macron, Justin Trudiot and the rest of the pack are still not gaoled and they have achieved their objectives to reduce the population and to render lots of  people sterile. From their point of view, the shot is definitely safe (none of them is in prison) and effective!

maskscovid scamcovid shotcovid jab

