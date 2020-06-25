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Best & Taylor Intel Update (6/24/2020): Lawlessness Rising In Babylon — CENSORED by Vimeo
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47 views • June 25, 2020
Mob Rule Unleashed Is Lawlessness Unleashed – Communist Takeover Almost Complete
We warned you that America was Babylon, and that that the communists would double down upon Americans by Fauci and other communist leaders as medical lawlessness rages all over America-Babylon, just as prophecy said would happen. The spiritual spell over Babylon remains unbroken. Reports of many UN vehicles manned by China military personnel crossing our southern border appear to be the Lord’s final waves to take us down for Christ rejection. Judgment begins at the house of the Lord and closed churches are just a warning sign of persecution to come. The Covid-19 hoax continues unabated as ANY deaths appear to be listed as CV-19 to increase the fear factor and keep Americans locked in panic mode. Second lockdowns are totally unconstitutional and are being issued by communist governors and mayors as our police, sheriff, national guard, military and our so-called leaders BOW THE KNEE to the communist state. There is NO REPENTANCE IN THE LAND. NONE, ZERO. Hell awaits… —Stewart Best
-------------------------
You are in a PRISON and you most likely don’t even know it. The entire COSMOS is under a total LOCKDOWN, and Earth is under an evil OVERLORD. There is only ONE way out, and only ONE ISSUE to be solved. Do you know what it is? Click on the link below to find out how much trouble you are REALLY IN:
http://thelightgateblogger.com/index.php/frequency-series/
-----------------------
The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
----------------------
Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
The time is so short to escape this MATRIX prison world (SEE BELOW) !!
----------------------
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
More About the Book "Finding Home - Love Is ALL There Is:"
https://beforeitsnews.com/christian-news/2019/08/hot-off-the-press-finding-home-love-is-all-there-is-2581075.html
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 & #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
----------------------
MAKE A ONE TIME DONATION: Go to link below, then CLICK on GREEN BUTTON:
https://thelightgateblogger.com/index.php/donate-page/
----------------------
Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735
Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
------------------------
Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.TheLightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
We warned you that America was Babylon, and that that the communists would double down upon Americans by Fauci and other communist leaders as medical lawlessness rages all over America-Babylon, just as prophecy said would happen. The spiritual spell over Babylon remains unbroken. Reports of many UN vehicles manned by China military personnel crossing our southern border appear to be the Lord’s final waves to take us down for Christ rejection. Judgment begins at the house of the Lord and closed churches are just a warning sign of persecution to come. The Covid-19 hoax continues unabated as ANY deaths appear to be listed as CV-19 to increase the fear factor and keep Americans locked in panic mode. Second lockdowns are totally unconstitutional and are being issued by communist governors and mayors as our police, sheriff, national guard, military and our so-called leaders BOW THE KNEE to the communist state. There is NO REPENTANCE IN THE LAND. NONE, ZERO. Hell awaits… —Stewart Best
-------------------------
You are in a PRISON and you most likely don’t even know it. The entire COSMOS is under a total LOCKDOWN, and Earth is under an evil OVERLORD. There is only ONE way out, and only ONE ISSUE to be solved. Do you know what it is? Click on the link below to find out how much trouble you are REALLY IN:
http://thelightgateblogger.com/index.php/frequency-series/
-----------------------
The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
----------------------
Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
The time is so short to escape this MATRIX prison world (SEE BELOW) !!
----------------------
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
More About the Book "Finding Home - Love Is ALL There Is:"
https://beforeitsnews.com/christian-news/2019/08/hot-off-the-press-finding-home-love-is-all-there-is-2581075.html
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 & #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
----------------------
MAKE A ONE TIME DONATION: Go to link below, then CLICK on GREEN BUTTON:
https://thelightgateblogger.com/index.php/donate-page/
----------------------
Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735
Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
------------------------
Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.TheLightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
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