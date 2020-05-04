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'Cali Police Stand-Down After Marine Vet Challenged Officers Integrity
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61 views • May 04, 2020
Never, ever give into tyranny. If you are forced to wear a mask to keep your hard earned money from being stolen in fines by these millionaire, billionaire bastard politicians, get yourself a "V" for "Vendetta mask" At least let them know what they are in for in the not to distant future!
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