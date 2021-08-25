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Episode 12 - The Mask Lie and Covid
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200 views • August 25, 2021
The world's governments continue to violate the God-given rights of their people's. Dictates like mask requirements do nothing to protect you! You are a pawn in the effort to destroy liberty, create a New World Order and victimize the defenseless.
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