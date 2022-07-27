Gene Drive damages genome! & 57 Doctors Say Stop All Covid Vaccinations IMPORTANT! SPREAD!

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Biden administration estimates U.S. may need nearly $7 billion for monkeypox - The Washington Post
https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2022/07/26/monkeypox-aid-biden-administration-congress/
She smiles as she kills you
https://www.thenationalnews.com/resizer/QZXhBVyLEP9ZqHG8346xI8XUPOI=/arc-photo-thenational/eu-central-1-prod/public/O66ARLNWGUR3WCO6Y5KY4UVOFQ.jpg
CRISPR gene editing may cause permanent damage - study - The Jerusalem Post
https://www.jpost.com/health-and-wellness/article-712930
Tel Aviv University: CRISPR gene editing can damage the genome and might trigger cancer. - Brave Search
https://search.brave.com/search?q=Tel+Aviv+University%3A+CRISPR+gene+editing+can+damage+the+genome+and+might+trigger+cancer.&source=desktop
CRISPR therapeutics can damage the genome | EurekAlert!
https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/959726
Frequent aneuploidy in primary human T cells after CRISPR–Cas9 cleavage | Nature Biotechnology
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41587-022-01377-0
CRISPR may not always be safe: Study finds gene editing can damage genome and in extreme cases cause cancer - Genetic Literacy Project
https://geneticliteracyproject.org/2022/07/27/crispr-may-not-always-be-safe-study-finds-gene-editing-can-damage-genome-and-in-extreme-cases-cause-cancer/
CRISPR therapeutics can damage the genome, researchers warn -- ScienceDaily
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220725105702.htm
French scientist Emmanuelle Charpentier - Brave Search
https://search.brave.com/images?q=French%20scientist%20Emmanuelle%20Charpentier
Jennifer A. Doudna - Brave Search
https://search.brave.com/images?q=Jennifer+A.+Doudna&source=web&img=1
legal weapons for self defense - Brave Search
https://search.brave.com/images?q=legal+weapons+for+self+defense&img=2
The Problems With Small Self-Defense Guns - Guns in the News
https://gunsinthenews.com/the-problems-with-small-self-defense-guns/
Guns for Self-Defense? – A Small Blue Marble
https://sydweedon.org/2020/03/22/guns-for-self-defense/
Airgun Calibers Explained (2020) - Airgun House
https://airgunhouse.com/airgun-calibers/
57 Top Scientists and Doctors: Stop All Covid Vaccinations - NewsVoice
https://newsvoice.se/2021/05/57-scientists-study-covid-vaccinations/
57 Top Scientists and Doctors: Stop All Covid Vaccinations - Brave Search
https://search.brave.com/search?q=57+Top+Scientists+and+Doctors%3A+Stop+All+Covid+Vaccinations&source=desktop
57 Top Scientists And Doctors Release Shocking Study On COVID Vaccines And Demand Immediate Stop to ALL Vaccinations – enVolve
https://en-volve.com/2021/05/08/57-top-scientists-and-doctors-release-shocking-study-on-covid-vaccines-and-demand-immediate-stop-to-all-vaccinations/
57 Top Scientists And Doctors Release Shocking Study On C... | Minds
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1242597127011971072
God-Fearing Doctor: 'COVID Jabs Are Premeditated First Degree Murder And Genocide' : US : Christianity Daily
https://www.christianitydaily.com/articles/13925/20211115/god-fearing-doctor-covid-jabs-are-premeditated-first-degree-murder-and-genocide.htm
Lara Logan calls the COVID-19 vaccines "genocide by government" | Media Matters for America
https://www.mediamatters.org/lara-logan/lara-logan-calls-covid-19-vaccines-genocide-government
Christian pastor says world will be a "better place" after COVID vaccine causes "genocide" - LGBTQ Nation
https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2021/05/christian-pastor-says-world-will-better-place-covid-vaccine-causes-genocide/
'A Vaccine Holocaust Is The Plan': Forced COVID-19 Shots Coming soon? Not Quite | American Council on Science and Health
https://www.acsh.org/news/2021/06/14/vaccine-holocaust-plan-forced-covid-19-shots-coming-soon-not-quite-15598
Tucker Carlson: More research is coming out about antidepressants | Fox News Video
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6310007222112#sp=show-clips
The five phases of vaccine compliance: We are currently in phase 3, and the last phase involves door-to-door arrests of those who refuse spike protein injections – NaturalNews.com
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-31-the-five-phases-of-vaccine-compliance.html
Archive - Activist Post
https://www.activistpost.com/archive/page/2
10 Things To Do Now: Prepare For SHTF - Activist Post
https://www.activistpost.com/2022/07/10-things-to-do-now-prepare-for-shtf.html
57 Top Scientists and Doctors: Stop All Covid Vaccinations | Principia Scientific Intl.
https://principia-scientific.com/57-top-scientists-and-doctors-stop-all-covid-vaccinations/