Dr. Mccullough's Speech At The European Parliament

Sep 15, 2023

Dr. McCullough delivered a speech to the European Union Parliament on September 13, 2023, in a session dedicated to the World Health Organization and Pandemic response. There were four attorneys and five scientists who made presentations. Dr. McCulllough’s speech was organized around three main concepts:





1 – A Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex has formed after years of planning and congealing. This is a working syndicate that aspires for global domination over all plants, animals, and humans. Through the context of health emergencies, the Complex has gained powers of authoritarian control over the entire globe.





2 – We have witnessed two waves of human suffering: a) SARS-CoV-2 respiratory illness, and b) mass indiscriminate COVID-19 vaccination. Both have installed the engineered, disease-promoting and potentially lethal Spike protein from the novel Wuhan Institute of Virology coronavirus.





3 – The Complex has inflicted global terror through three false narratives:





> SARS-CoV-2 infection is unassailable. It cannot and will not be treated early. The only public health responses are to social distance, lock-down, and mask-up, and take genetic vaccines every six months with no end in sight.





> The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, with no questions allowed from academia, mainstream media, or among peers.





> The massive human toll of Spike protein injuries, disabilities, and death are from the coronavirus infection, not the accumulating synthetic mRNA coding for cellular production and circulation of the same long-lasting Spike protein.

