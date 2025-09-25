Candace Owens PROVES Kirk Assassination Story Is A Lie! - The Jimmy Dore Show

I'm sharing this video from 'The Jimmy Dore Show' on YT, with description, info and link below, from Sept 23rd.

Commentators from varied political stripes are expressing deep skepticism about the official FBI account of the Charlie Kirk shooting—arguing the timeline, surveillance, and the location where the rifle was found don't add up and may indicate a staged operation. Candace Owens specifically points to an apparent lack of an exit wound, an odd lack of visible blood, and ballistic inconsistencies around a .30-06 round as evidence that the narrative is physically implausible.

Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger float broader concerns —claims about state/private use of spyware (Pegasus), MK-style manipulation, planted evidence, and foreign/elite influence—portraying the incident as part of an ongoing pattern of cover-ups. Overall the two cast the event as suspicious, likely not the act of a lone shooter, and symptomatic of deeper political/foreign influence problems.

