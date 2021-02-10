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Trump 2024 has Dems scared | Grant Stinchfield
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180 views • February 10, 2021
Grant Stinchfield is fed up with the Dems 'theatrical trial' and their 'sick obsession with conviction,' the one-sided arguments made by the Left and their 'blatant ignorance' of the facts - via Newsmax TV's 'STINCHFIELD.'
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