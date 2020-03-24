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Beware of the Bio-Patriot Act - Dr. Paul Cottrell
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57 views • March 24, 2020
In this video clip Dr. Paul Cottrell discusses, what he refers to as, the Bio-Patriot Act, which is in the process of being implemented as a solution to the Corona Virus pandemic. Problem-Reaction-Solution......
This video was created using the following videos:
Coronavirus Bio-Patriot Act by Dr Paul Cottrell
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YZD9rtNAqjo
COVID 19 - Slow Rollout of a New 9/11 & Potential Bio-Patriot Act - Dr. Paul Cottrell - 2/17/2020
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=54M3MeRVqqk
Documents mentioned by Paul in the video:
HHS1
Link:
https://static1.squarespace.com/static/514b05c6e4b04d7440eb010a/t/5e3f80a54b6b8940ee92f0f9/1581220044284/HHS+1.pdf
HHS2
Link:
https://static1.squarespace.com/static/514b05c6e4b04d7440eb010a/t/5e3f80e72c1d2d736811cafc/1581220071886/HHS2.pdf
State Of New York - Public Health Law
Link:
https://static1.squarespace.com/static/514b05c6e4b04d7440eb010a/t/5e43817af3256022ed5334dd/1581482362140/a99.pdf
Paul's Website:
http://the-studio-reykjavik.com/medicine
This video was created using the following videos:
Coronavirus Bio-Patriot Act by Dr Paul Cottrell
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YZD9rtNAqjo
COVID 19 - Slow Rollout of a New 9/11 & Potential Bio-Patriot Act - Dr. Paul Cottrell - 2/17/2020
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=54M3MeRVqqk
Documents mentioned by Paul in the video:
HHS1
Link:
https://static1.squarespace.com/static/514b05c6e4b04d7440eb010a/t/5e3f80a54b6b8940ee92f0f9/1581220044284/HHS+1.pdf
HHS2
Link:
https://static1.squarespace.com/static/514b05c6e4b04d7440eb010a/t/5e3f80e72c1d2d736811cafc/1581220071886/HHS2.pdf
State Of New York - Public Health Law
Link:
https://static1.squarespace.com/static/514b05c6e4b04d7440eb010a/t/5e43817af3256022ed5334dd/1581482362140/a99.pdf
Paul's Website:
http://the-studio-reykjavik.com/medicine
Keywords
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