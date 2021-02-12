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Are You Afraid of The Mark of The Beast? - Gov. Asks in Vaccine Questionnaire
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191 views • February 12, 2021
A caller was a part of a governor ran questionnaire regarding covid, and it seemed to him as a means to round up the dissident who don't believe the vaccine narrative.
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=6026d0d9a8a70603241c0e45
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=6026d0d9a8a70603241c0e45
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