Scott Ritter on his trip to Russia: sanctions against Russia failed. I saw It firsthand.
"Upon my arrival to Russia, I expected to see a nation heavily impacted by the consequences of American-led sanctions. Instead, I saw a nation undergoing an economic revival, in large part thanks to the policies Russia was compelled to undertake because of Western sanctions," former US Marine Corps intelligence officer and Sputnik columnist Scott Ritter says.
Here is the link to the article:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230601/scott-ritter-sanctions-against-russia-failed-i-saw-it-firsthand--1110837966.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.