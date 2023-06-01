Scott Ritter on his trip to Russia: sanctions against Russia failed. I saw It firsthand.

"Upon my arrival to Russia, I expected to see a nation heavily impacted by the consequences of American-led sanctions. Instead, I saw a nation undergoing an economic revival, in large part thanks to the policies Russia was compelled to undertake because of Western sanctions," former US Marine Corps intelligence officer and Sputnik columnist Scott Ritter says.

Here is the link to the article:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230601/scott-ritter-sanctions-against-russia-failed-i-saw-it-firsthand--1110837966.html







