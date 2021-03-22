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What the Founders Really Thought About Race
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43 views • March 22, 2021
Jared Taylor of American Renaissance describes the racial thinking of the Founding Fathers and of other great Americans. Since colonial times and until the mid-20th century, Americans had a vivid sense of the significance of race, and took it for granted that the United States must always be firmly rooted in Europe. Mr. Taylor warns that today's egalitarian, multicultural orthodoxies are a dangerous departure from the more thoughtful views that shaped our country.
First posted to YouTube on May 19, 2017. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
First posted to YouTube on May 19, 2017. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
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