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LDR. of AustraliaOne Party Warns Aussies: We are Entering a "WAR FOR THE WORLD"
Prevent Global Genocide
Prevent Global Genocide
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390 views • September 17, 2021
(Sept 16, 2021) Former Australian Army Special Forces Lt. Col. Riccardo Bosi, now the
Leader of the AustraliaOne Party gave an EPIC rallying cry. He says, "we will win this war" and the "treasonous elites" will soon be facing justice!

“When all is done, the guilty will be punished. We will deal with the traitors in a lawful manner. Which after the reprehensible coordinated malfeasance and violence that they have visited on us, and that will be more than they deserve. And we will do this because we the common people of Australia are and have always been so much more than the elites. We are better than they are.

"Ladies and Gentlemen we are about to enter a period in history without precedent. A war for the world. And we, you and I, are on the frontline.

"Be calm. Be united. Be brave. And be good. And finally to remember that we fight as G. K. Chesterton wrote, ‘Not because we hate what is in front of us, but because we love what is behind us.'" - Riccardo Bosi

https://rumble.com/vmlwq7-2021-sep-16-riccardo-bosi-australia-one-party-warns-australians-we-are-ente.html
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current eventspoliticstreasonwarnwoaustraliaseditiongreat reset
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