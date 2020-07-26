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The greatest abuse of power in world history...
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88 views • July 26, 2020
24. juli 2020 Define Projection - @SheepKnowMore - 11:39 min
The President of the United States officially accuses former president @Barack Obama and current Democratic presidential front-runner, @Joe Biden, of #TREASON. There is only one place this leads - prosecution of the Obama Administration for capital crimes. #ObamaGate
https://twitter.com/sheepknowmore
Source: The Patriot Hour 206.000 abonnenter
15.224 visninger•26. jul. 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ukwzr7OVYDY
The President of the United States officially accuses former president @Barack Obama and current Democratic presidential front-runner, @Joe Biden, of #TREASON. There is only one place this leads - prosecution of the Obama Administration for capital crimes. #ObamaGate
https://twitter.com/sheepknowmore
Source: The Patriot Hour 206.000 abonnenter
15.224 visninger•26. jul. 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ukwzr7OVYDY
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