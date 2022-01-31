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Justin Trudeau or Justin Castro? - Father and Son? Svenska efter 2.45
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142 views • January 31, 2022
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You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.brighteon.com/5e7630af-a219-4344-ab0c-fe22fd814e74
2. Lies Big Enough to End the World: Biden Falsley Claims Russia is Invading Ukraine. Alex Jones breaks down Biden's lies that are so big they could plunge the world into WW3.
https://www.brighteon.com/4d0b4d02-8178-4d03-b0cd-c3fac98ef5b6
3. PM Justin Trudeau or Justin Castro? - Father and Son? - a Communist, a Socialist, a Marxist or a Leninist?
https://www.brighteon.com/03c69254-8004-48d8-abc1-febb4bc0ce74
4. Vatican and Pfizer. Two evil institutions.
https://www.brighteon.com/d40b3613-ba84-441c-922d-774860105a7f
5. Messages From The Light Part 9. The fascinating NearDeathExperience of Thomas Mellen Benedict. Thomas was dead for one and a half hour but came back with this incredible story.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KwIXn4fxmds
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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