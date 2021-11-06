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A MOVIE FROM 40 YEARS AGO TELLING ABOUT HOW THEY NWO WILL COME ABOUT...HOW DID THEY KNOW?
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231 views • November 06, 2021
Source: End Times Production. It is too close to be a coincidence. This is what they are doing. The Devil himself is leading these governments. What will you choose? More videos you may find interesting:
Crazy Mom Promises To Kill Unvaxed Once Her Kids Can be Vaxxed
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4eDjHDQtW626/
Lady Collapses After Booster Jab Ambulance Service Says They Are Too Busy To Respond And Hang Up!
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These are the laws they are breaking and what rights they are violating. You need to know these
https://www.bitchute.com/video/S5lqqKKk0FhC/
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ARCHONS: THE FORCE BEHIND EVERY GOVERNMENT - This is who the "Deep State or "Shadow Government" is!
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"I consider it Murder!" - A grieving father cries out to warn others about the bioweapon-vaccine
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3FgBR1QsIZxZ/
Doctor fired for giving COVID patients Ivermectin
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FNtl2KsqJvJp/
Crazy Mom Promises To Kill Unvaxed Once Her Kids Can be Vaxxed
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4eDjHDQtW626/
Lady Collapses After Booster Jab Ambulance Service Says They Are Too Busy To Respond And Hang Up!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9BU3NMslgkcj/
These are the laws they are breaking and what rights they are violating. You need to know these
https://www.bitchute.com/video/S5lqqKKk0FhC/
More on the black eyed babies (Pandemic vaccinated babies)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gjkzHY40LNua/
ARCHONS: THE FORCE BEHIND EVERY GOVERNMENT - This is who the "Deep State or "Shadow Government" is!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/a6mOD14kSwEz/
"I consider it Murder!" - A grieving father cries out to warn others about the bioweapon-vaccine
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3FgBR1QsIZxZ/
Doctor fired for giving COVID patients Ivermectin
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FNtl2KsqJvJp/
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