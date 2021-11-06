A MOVIE FROM 40 YEARS AGO TELLING ABOUT HOW THEY NWO WILL COME ABOUT...HOW DID THEY KNOW?

Source: End Times Production. It is too close to be a coincidence. This is what they are doing. The Devil himself is leading these governments. What will you choose? More videos you may find interesting:Crazy Mom Promises To Kill Unvaxed Once Her Kids Can be VaxxedLady Collapses After Booster Jab Ambulance Service Says They Are Too Busy To Respond And Hang Up!These are the laws they are breaking and what rights they are violating. You need to know theseMore on the black eyed babies (Pandemic vaccinated babies)ARCHONS: THE FORCE BEHIND EVERY GOVERNMENT - This is who the "Deep State or "Shadow Government" is!"I consider it Murder!" - A grieving father cries out to warn others about the bioweapon-vaccineDoctor fired for giving COVID patients Ivermectin