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Parable of the Birth of Jesus
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13 views • November 15, 2019
As the stars deepened with the holy presence of countless angels gathering above Ray Elkins's home on December 16, 1983, spiritual messengers sent from God entered and told this parable about a young lad who went to see the Christ child, who had no gift to give.
"Glory be the name of the children of God; glory be the name of the Lord, thy God, forever and ever. And we shall say to you this parable and in this manner.
Join with the angels in the Association of Universal Philosophy. See how under "Our Story" at https://www.facebook.com/AUniversalPhilosophy/
Volunteer to help: https://www.volunteermatch.org/search/org39028.jsp#opportunities_tab
Read many more Christmas parables the angels tell in "Good Tidings of Great Joy, which Will Be to All People" Today, https://smile.amazon.com/Good-Tidings-Great-Joy-people/dp/1707726507/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=Good+Tidings+of+Great+Joy+Aka&qid=1573812604&sr=8-1
"Glory be the name of the children of God; glory be the name of the Lord, thy God, forever and ever. And we shall say to you this parable and in this manner.
Join with the angels in the Association of Universal Philosophy. See how under "Our Story" at https://www.facebook.com/AUniversalPhilosophy/
Volunteer to help: https://www.volunteermatch.org/search/org39028.jsp#opportunities_tab
Read many more Christmas parables the angels tell in "Good Tidings of Great Joy, which Will Be to All People" Today, https://smile.amazon.com/Good-Tidings-Great-Joy-people/dp/1707726507/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=Good+Tidings+of+Great+Joy+Aka&qid=1573812604&sr=8-1
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