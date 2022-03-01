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Quackless Movie Watching at Consolidated Theatres in Mililani
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31 views • March 01, 2022
On February 26, 2022 a few friends and I went to watch a movie in Mililani. They asked us to show medical papers. I said, "No thank you" and went and got a seat inside the theatre. Later, Honolulu police officers arrived and the manager threatened to have us arrested if we didn't show papers or leave the Theatre. This is our story.
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#ConsolidatedTheatres #Mililani #Segregation
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#ConsolidatedTheatres #Mililani #Segregation
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