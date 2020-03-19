© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are We Building Just Another Human Kingdom?
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • March 19, 2020
'Are We Building Just Another Human Kingdom?' assumes we all share the same problem - our tendency to build religious organisations to the point that they actually distract us from Jesus. The video asks some important questions, like: Have we become too busy for Jesus? and are we listening to God? Just because we talk about God doesn't prove we are really following him or helping to build the invisible kingdom of heaven. Is it possible you're involved in building a false (Antichrist) kingdom? If so, isn't it time to listen to God and do what he says?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.