Moms on a Mission | His Glory | Target’s New Sexualizing Clothing Line | Sound of Freedom | Jim Caviezel
17 views
Moms On A Mission
Published 15 hours ago |

 Moms on a Mission are interviewed by Investigative Reporter, Jenness White, with His Glory News. The Moms expose the truth about the sexualizing agenda with Target’s new line of clothing, with a portion designed by a self-proclaimed satanist.  The importance of praying, fasting, and speaking up is discussed along with the action item of linking arms with other like minded people. Jim Caviezel’s new movie, Sound of Freedom, trailer is shown and the prevalence of the real pandemic of the sex trafficking of children is shared. The movie is due to be released on July 4th. Please go see it!


Links:

www.momsonamission.net 

[email protected] 


Keywords
educationhisglorymomsonamisson

