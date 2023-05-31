Moms on a Mission | His Glory | Target’s New Sexualizing Clothing Line | Sound of Freedom | Jim Caviezel

Moms on a Mission are interviewed by Investigative Reporter, Jenness White, with His Glory News. The Moms expose the truth about the sexualizing agenda with Target’s new line of clothing, with a portion designed by a self-proclaimed satanist. The importance of praying, fasting, and speaking up is discussed along with the action item of linking arms with other like minded people. Jim Caviezel’s new movie, Sound of Freedom, trailer is shown and the prevalence of the real pandemic of the sex trafficking of children is shared. The movie is due to be released on July 4th. Please go see it!
Sponsors:
www.bh-pm.com - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.
www.mypillow.com - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.
www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 at check out for your special moms on a mission discount
www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first order.
Links:
www.momsonamission.net
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.