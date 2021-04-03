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NON-HUMAN DNA IN FAKE COVID-19 VAX;
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331 views • April 03, 2021
U:NO why this bunch of overconfident lizard lovers wants to inject you with Reptilian DNA?? If you are curious then my last 30 short videos will awaken you with more education about 5G and Ethnic Cleanings with Engineered & Programmed Toxins that need 5G to receive their signals of Electromagnetic Frequencies- Human Bodies don't operate and program RFID Chips and Smart Metals and Bio-Devices- To control these computers; some with physical functions, '5G' IS ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY TO TRIGGER A SECOND WAVE OF ILLNESSES FROM CRANKING UP THE 5G- And BLAMING Everything on a Make-Believe virus-
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