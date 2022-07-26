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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Abracadabra.
Proverbs 25:8 (NIV).
8 What you have seen with your eyes
do not bring hastily to court,
for what will you do in the end
if your neighbor puts you to shame?
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Every magician knows that the eye is easily fooled.
A vision can have many interpretations.
Have your eyes ever deceived you?
Ever see "Rear Window"?
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p8f536f
#seen #eyes #bring #hastily #court #do #end #your #neighbor #you #shame