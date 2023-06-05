Create New Account
Atom Bergstrom - Don't Take Vitamin D, Dangers of Fish Oils, Healing Cataracts, Soil Health & Much More
Extreme Health Radio
Published Yesterday

In this show with Atom Bergstrom we talked about the dangers of taking vitamin D and why it's necessary to get vitamin D from the sun. We also discussed why you should avoid fish oils, seed oils and toxic vegetable oils. Finally we talked about healing cataracts, growing a garden in health soils and so much more!


Listen on iTunes:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/new-show-atom-bergstrom-yellow-fat-disease-nuances/id577009557?i=1000615674679


Listen on Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/4YTPBL7KGihszre1wUPeNF


Show Page:

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/773


vitamin dgardeningfish oilscataractssoil healthatom bergstrom

