Atom Bergstrom - Don't Take Vitamin D, Dangers of Fish Oils, Healing Cataracts, Soil Health & Much More

Get access to my full health guides on Patreon!http://www.extremehealthradio.com/patreon
In this show with Atom Bergstrom we talked about the dangers of taking vitamin D and why it's necessary to get vitamin D from the sun. We also discussed why you should avoid fish oils, seed oils and toxic vegetable oils. Finally we talked about healing cataracts, growing a garden in health soils and so much more!
#####################
SHOW NOTES AND LINKS:
#####################
Listen on iTunes:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/new-show-atom-bergstrom-yellow-fat-disease-nuances/id577009557?i=1000615674679
Listen on Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/episode/4YTPBL7KGihszre1wUPeNF
Show Page:
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/773
#####################
EPISODE SPONSORS
#####################
Patreon Health Protocols
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/patreon
Dragons Blood - Use code EHR10 to save 10%
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/dragonsblood
Ozone Generators - Code EHR7
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/promolife
Methylene Blue - Use code EHR10 to save 10%
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/lifebludmb
GreenWave Dirty Electricity Filters
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/greenwave
#####################
SUPPORT OUR WORK
#####################
Get My Patreon Health Protocols
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/patreon
Visit our Store
https://www.biochargeme.com/
Support us on Amazon
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/amazon
My Amazon Recommended Products
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/amazonstore
Donate on Paypal
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/paypal
#####################
My 3 FAV SUPP BRANDS
#####################
Mitolfe - Code EHR15 to save 15%!
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/mitolifewellness
Life Blud - Code EHR10 to save 10%
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/lifeblud
Cultivate Elevate - Code EHR10 to save 10%
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/cultivateelevate
#####################
SUBSCRIBE & LISTEN
#####################
-------------
iTunes
-------------
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/itunes
-------------
Spotify
-------------
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/spotify
-------------
Stitcher
-------------
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/stitcher
-------------
iHeart Radio
-------------
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/iheartradio
#####################
FOLLOW US
#####################
-------------
Newsletter
-------------
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/subscribe
-------------
-------------
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/instagram
-------------
-------------
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/facebook
-------------
-------------
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/twitter
-------------
Youtube
-------------
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/youtube
#####################
ALT PLATFORMS
#####################
-------------
Telegram
-------------
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/telegram
-------------
Brighteon
-------------
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/brighteon
-------------
Bitchute
-------------
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/bitchute
-------------
Odysee
-------------
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/odysee
-------------
Rumble
-------------
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/rumble
-------------
Gab
-------------
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/gab
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.