How Voter Turnout Disasters & Voter Apathy Are Handing The Country To Democratic Socialists
UndergroundUSA
UndergroundUSA
69 followers
39 views • 2 days ago

Miami just delivered a wake-up call the GOP keeps pretending it doesn’t need. With only 21.3% of voters showing up, Republicans let a Democratic Socialist walk off with a mayor’s seat they’d held for nearly three decades. This wasn’t a fluke. It was a flashing red warning: the Left mobilizes in off-year elections while the Right sleepwalks through them. Miami’s collapse mirrors a national pattern, from Seattle to New York, where progressive activists grind out wins in races conservatives barely notice. The GOP’s donors, strategists, and voters all share the blame. Local power is slipping away not because Democrats are unbeatable, but because Republicans keep surrendering the field. If the Right won’t fight between presidential cycles, it’s forfeiting the country one city at a time.


READ & LISTEN NOW:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/how-voter-turnout-disasters-and-voter

Keywords
trumpfree speechnewsdemocratspoliticsconstitutionpodcasttruthusamediamagawokeneomarxismrepublican wake up callgop voter crisismiami election 2025democratic socialism risingconservative turnout failoff-year election truthgrassroots vs elitessocialist creep alertflorida politics2 025save the republic movement
