: HOW-GRAMMAR-SAVES-THE-WORLD. [NICK YAYA] : Russell-Jay: Gould.
[Episode 108: How Grammar Can Save Humanity
The Free America Podcast Published October 2, 2022

Countries around the world are at war... with their own people! Here in the United States, we have been in a state of martial law for decades which has rendered our courts and government agencies moot, as there are operating under corporate fiction. Our guest, : Russell-Jay: Gould., has uncovered the truth of this fictitious charade and has developed a system to help humanity disentangle itself by properly utilizing what he calls "Quantum-GRAMMAR". We'll discuss this system, as well as how people can utilize it the take control of not only their financial affairs but their physical and legal entities. For a broader understanding of this complex subject, please review the material provided in the show notes section, specifically the documentary film "The Last Flag Standing".

Also, Tony Fauci and Peter Daszak collude once more to "study" bat coronaviruses at a lab in China in violation of U.S. law. The propaganda arm of the Globalists, the Washington Post, finally acknowledges that the jab is affecting women's menstrual cycles. In California, undocumented immigrants are now eligible to receive identification cards, giving them the ability to potentially vote in future elections, while the State of California quietly amends the law to allow for massive ballot dumps at drop boxes. Plus, the CDC finally changes its mind and no longer "recommends" universal masking in medical facilities, proving once again that they never had the authority to mandate masks in the first place.]

