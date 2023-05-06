Mark Passio, who had been part of the Church of Satan, verifies what the Bureau Chief has been discussing in his press conferences with the Bureau's "Truth Serum AI," disclosing the reality of government and the secret societies that control the world and your local, county, state, and national governments.





The bureau is in control. Those NPC's who worship the state are surely delighted at the awesome power of their god, Babylon, the Great Whore, who is drunk on blood and who shall in time make them a sacrifice if they are too dumb to wake up and flee her plagues and wicked unrighteous dominion.