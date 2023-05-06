Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Chief and Mark Passio: Church of Satan Is in and Abounds in Your Community
104 views
channel image
Glove Puppets
Published a day ago |

Mark Passio, who had been part of the Church of Satan, verifies what the Bureau Chief has been discussing in his press conferences with the Bureau's "Truth Serum AI," disclosing the reality of government and the secret societies that control the world and your local, county, state, and national governments.


The bureau is in control. Those NPC's who worship the state are surely delighted at the awesome power of their god, Babylon, the Great Whore, who is drunk on blood and who shall in time make them a sacrifice if they are too dumb to wake up and flee her plagues and wicked unrighteous dominion.

Keywords
censorshipfbibig techtucker carlsonglobalistsgovernmentmark passiowtc7world economic forumchurch of satanwefun agenda 2030trade towersglove puppetsfauciabookdandelions are not a food sourceclause schwabdr steven e jones

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket