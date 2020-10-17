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Pedo-asiantuntija Shaun Attwood käy läpi seksikiristyksen ja nettipedofilian eri muotoja
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44 views • October 17, 2020
Suosittelen kaikille: Pedo-asiantuntija Shaun Attwoodin video (hänen oma kanavansa blokattu) jossa käydään läpi ”nettipedofilian” eri muotoja, pedofilian normalisoinnin keinoja, jne. Tästä ”K-13” -videosta on poistettu "häiritsevä kuvamateriaali"
Lisää aiheesta omalta sivustoltani http://pizzagate.fi/
Lisää aiheesta omalta sivustoltani http://pizzagate.fi/
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