Japan Earthquake Swarm – No Megaquake Yet 🌏
A seismic swarm with over 1,000 tremors and a 5.5‑magnitude quake near the Tokara Islands has prompted evacuations—but no tsunami warning yet. Despite viral manga rumors predicting a July 5 megaquake, Japan's Meteorological Agency says predictions aren't possible. Here's everything you need to know in 60 seconds.
