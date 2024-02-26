Dr. Robert Malone’s Speech at International Crisis Summit 5 (Washington DC, 2/23/24)

(Feb 23, 2024) Dr. Robert Malone: “I would like to tell you what bothers me the most right now. And the truth is it isn’t medical freedom. It’s not even the problem of the lies we have been told about the COVID crisis, or the gross mismanagement of the COVID crisis. It’s the willingness of governments to deploy modern cognitive and psychological warfare tools, and technologies, against their own citizenry. In combination, in particular, with the power of modern big tech.”
International Crisis Summit (ICS): https://www.internationalcovidsummit.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.