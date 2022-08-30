Back To The Dark Ages

We Need Fossil Fuels

* Major things are happening all at once.

* Europe is moving backward at high speed — and facing real problems this winter.

* Rich countries are starting to ration energy.

* Renewables are not going to save you this winter.

* The Green New Deal means poverty.

* No ‘end of abundance’ for the elites.

* Staying warm this winter will be all that matters.

* Ukraine war and sanctions have cut off energy.

* Sanctions to blame for food and energy shortages.

* Solve the energy crisis by ending the Ukraine war; sending ‘aid’ hasn’t solved anything.

* This energy crisis could destroy the West.

* This isn’t bad policy; this is nuts. It makes no sense. In fact, it only makes sense if the goal is to completely destroy the West in order to make way for Chinese global dominance. What would be the other explanation for this behavior?





Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-green-new-deal-means-poverty





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 29 August 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6311571210112

