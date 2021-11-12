IS COVID A HOAX?

The covid-19 coronavirus pandemic has stirred up a tremendous amount of controversy and polarized a large part of the world's population, especially in the United States. The number one claim by millions at the moment is that it's all a hoax. But do you remember what these same people were saying very shortly after the pandemic began? They were saying that the coronavirus was a bio-weapon, invented by China to wipe us out. So which is it? A bio-weapon, or a hoax? The real powers behind a conspiracy to destroy much of the Free World have done a very good job of switching the most rabid conspiracy theorists away from what is likely the truth, to a lie that is costing millions of lives.