Eating healthy: Dr. Curtis on the health benefits of ginger

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to Dr. C M Curtis



Dr. Curtis speaks on the health benefits of ginger.





For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].