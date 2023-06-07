"The Premeditated Sabotage by Kiev Against a Critical Infrastructure Facility is Extremely Dangerous and Can Be Classified as a 'War Crime or Terrorist Act'" - Russian Rep NY United Nations

The premeditated sabotage undertaken by Kiev against a critical infrastructure facility is extremely dangerous and can be classified as a war crime or terrorist act,’ said Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya. He called on Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to give an objective assessment of the incident and condemn Ukraine's actions during the attack on the Kakhovka hydropower plant while speaking at a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday.
