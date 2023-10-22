Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Lone Zebra | Episode 004 | Broken Heart
channel image
The Lone Zebra
0 Subscribers
27 views
Published 6 days ago

In this episode I share the tips and tricks I learned on reversing congestive heart failure and it's not what most doctors tell you. I learned the hard way from the school of hard knocks. Check with your doctor on your particular condition, I am only sharing my story, this information is for educational purposes only.

Keywords
healthpotsmcasdysautonomiabroken heartcardiovascularedscardiomyopathytakosubo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket