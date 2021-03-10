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TruNews Headlines with Kerry Kinsey - March 10, 2021
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100 views • March 10, 2021
Australia's Federal Health Minister goes to the hospital just after getting the AstraZeneca jab, but officials, of course, tells us why this is not related to the shot. Medical professionals remind us that the vaccine is experimental and not approved for Covid treatment.
Del Bigtree shows us how Florida's Covid response blows away that of California and New York, this is what's called science. A Michigan bistro is packed with customers, despite a warrant for the owner's arrest for alleged Covid violations.
On 'Corona Crazy,' hundreds of Ukrainian tourists smash out of a Kiev airport after refusing to enter coronavirus quarantine.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-march-10-2021
Del Bigtree shows us how Florida's Covid response blows away that of California and New York, this is what's called science. A Michigan bistro is packed with customers, despite a warrant for the owner's arrest for alleged Covid violations.
On 'Corona Crazy,' hundreds of Ukrainian tourists smash out of a Kiev airport after refusing to enter coronavirus quarantine.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-march-10-2021
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