Episode #85 - Magic Mushrooms, Purpose & the Consciousness Revolution | Gary Logan & Rob Grover
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
30 views • 1 day ago

🚨 If you've ever felt the call to go deeper... to wake up, heal your inner wounds, and unlock a version of you that’s been buried beneath trauma, conditioning, and chaos... this episode might just change your life.


Today we’re diving headfirst into the world of consciousness, psychedelics, trauma healing, and ego death with two world renowned facilitators of transformation: Gary Logan and Rob Grover, the co-founders of The Journeymen Collective.


These two aren't just guides. They’re visionary architects of deep, soul-level expansionーknown for leading high-level leaders, creatives, and seekers through guided psilocybin mushroom journeys that reconnect people with purpose, power, and peace.


We’re talking about how magic mushrooms are healing PTSD, dissolving depression, breaking toxic identity loops, and accelerating the evolution of human consciousness in ways that modern medicine can’t even touch.


⚠️ Warning: This conversation will challenge everything you think you know about the mind, about healing and about who you truly are!


If you're tired of surface level hacks and ready for a real awakening, keep listening as this episode is for you!


Connect with Gary and Rob via any of the links below:


Website - http://www.thejourneymencollective.com

Application Form - https://www.thejourneymencollective.com/apply-to-connect

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thejourneymencollective


Connect with me via any of the links below:


Spreaker - https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-conscious-man-7-podcast--6174786


Fountain - https://fountain.fm/show/1Tgn3yHym3UmGUQecY8B


Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790


Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7 - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/


Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246


Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3YmgY0d (UK and Europe)


Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast


Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/


Email - [email protected]


***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases


If this conversation added value to you please don't forget to like, follow, comment and share because that helps us to be recommended in the algorithms!

Keywords
plantmedicinespiritualawakeningshadowworkholistichealingdeepconversationsinnerhealingptsdrecoverymagicmushroomspsychedelichealingconsciousnessrevolutionpsilocybintherapyegodeathmentalhealthjourneytheconsciousman7podcastexpandyourmindawakenedmanhealingthroughtruthmasculinehealingnewearthleadersconsciousmen
