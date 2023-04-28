Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CDC warns of dangerous fungal infection spreading through US at ‘alarming rate’
73 views
channel image
Data Dumper
Published Yesterday |

Facts Matter, April 13, 2023


🧬 Dr. Malone Interview: https://ept.ms/3GAdOfB

🪙 Claim $2500 of free silver from American Hartford Gold: https://ept.ms/3biH9MN


Episode Resources:


🔵 American Hartford Gold (866-242-2352):


https://ept.ms/3biH9MN


🔵 EpochTV:


https://ept.ms/3GAdOfB


🔵 Full Fungal Analysis:


https://ept.ms/4156xwO


🔵 Michigan:


https://ept.ms/3MFzw5V

https://ept.ms/3MCKdWK


🔵 CDC Warning:


https://ept.ms/3MEvWck

https://ept.ms/41rn1PF


🔵 National Emergency:


https://ept.ms/3o2SyJ3

https://ept.ms/3oaotrd


------------------

🔴 Join Roman on EpochTV: https://ept.ms/FreeTrial_Roman


⭕️ Follow us on GAN JING WORLD: https://www.ganjingworld.com/channel/...

⭕️ Subscribe for updates: https://ept.ms/2Tu9clR

⭕️ Support us: https://donorbox.org/facts_matter

⭕️ Merchandise: https://www.epochtv.shop

⭕️ Listen to Podcasts:

-

🔵 iTunes Podcast: https://ept.ms/FactsMatterApplePodcast

🔵 Spotify Podcast: https://ept.ms/FactsMatterSpotifyPodcast

🔵 Google Podcast: https://ept.ms/FactsMatterGooglePodcast

-------------------------------------------------

© All Rights Reserved

Keywords
cdcwarninginfection

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket