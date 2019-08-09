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TECNO-TYRANNY! - FACEBOOK MAKES MOVE TO TOTALLY CONTROL NEWS & INFORMATION FLOW - 1596-6P
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144 views • August 09, 2019
Facebook Inc. is offering news outlets millions of dollars for the rights to put their content in a news section that the company hopes to launch later this year, according to people familiar with the matter. Representatives from Facebook have told news executives they would be willing to pay as much as $3 million a year to license entire stories, headlines and previews of articles from news outlets, the people said. The outlets pitched by Facebook on its news tab include
Walt DisneyCo.’s ABC News, Wall Street Journal parent Dow Jones, The Washington Post and Bloomberg, the people said.

GUEST: Irvin Baxter is the founder and president of Endtime Ministries. He is a television and radio talk-show host, author, publisher, and international prophecy teacher Irvin felt God call him to start traveling as an evangelist at the age of 19. He began pastoring when he was 26, and continued for 34 years until he made the decision to devote all of his time to Endtime Ministries.Endtime Ministries focuses on explaining world events from a biblical perspective. The ministry’s purpose is to prove that we are now at the end of the era of human government and very near the beginning of the prophesied Kingdom of God.
https://www.endtime.com/

E-Militia Article: TECNO-TYRANNY! – FACEBOOK MAKES MOVE TO TOTALLY CONTROL NEWS & INFORMATION FLOW – 1596-6P http://ow.ly/mrfX30pjZ6r
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