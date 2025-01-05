Paul Preston Interviews Michael Yon - Invasion Update and Told Tom Homan How To Solve It

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Michael Yon talks about the Chinese invading the USA and also Ukrainians in our country, the Panama Canal and who was involved with the construction of the canal, yellow fever and mosquitos and that genetically modified mosquitos are a very deadly and effective weapon used to infect people with diseases. Information on gypsies, Poland, Ukrainians character during WWII. Michael informs Tom Homan how he should first deal with stopping the invasion of America. America needs to get out of the United Nations and defund it. And Elon Musk is apparently an actor.
Link to this video ---> https://bit.ly/preston-yon-interview-1-03-2025