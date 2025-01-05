BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Paul Preston Interviews Michael Yon - Invasion Update and Told Tom Homan How To Solve It
494 views • 4 months ago

Michael Yon talks about the Chinese invading the USA and also Ukrainians in our country, the Panama Canal and who was involved with the construction of the canal, yellow fever and mosquitos and that genetically modified mosquitos are a very deadly and effective weapon used to infect people with diseases. Information on gypsies, Poland, Ukrainians character during WWII. Michael informs Tom Homan how he should first deal with stopping the invasion of America. America needs to get out of the United Nations and defund it. And Elon Musk is apparently an actor.

Link to this video --->  https://bit.ly/preston-yon-interview-1-03-2025


