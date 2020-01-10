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Mummified Alien found buried in an Ancient Pyramid!! Egyptian!! Archaeologists Baffled!!
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358 views • January 10, 2020
The discovery has caused great consternation among Egyptian officials. The remains of the alien created a lot of controversy in the world.
The perfectly preserved body, carefully mummified alien, found buried in an ancient pyramid. The mysterious creature was between 150 and 160 centimeters, and was found by archaeologist near Lahun when investigating small pyramid near the Dynasty doceaba of Senusret II. However, this fact was not discovered immediately. “Mummy of alleged alien, dating back more than 2,000 years, said a source from the Egyptian Department of Antiquities, which submitted the details and photos of the mummy, but on condition of anonymity. ”
#AncientAliens #AlienMummy #Egypt
The perfectly preserved body, carefully mummified alien, found buried in an ancient pyramid. The mysterious creature was between 150 and 160 centimeters, and was found by archaeologist near Lahun when investigating small pyramid near the Dynasty doceaba of Senusret II. However, this fact was not discovered immediately. “Mummy of alleged alien, dating back more than 2,000 years, said a source from the Egyptian Department of Antiquities, which submitted the details and photos of the mummy, but on condition of anonymity. ”
#AncientAliens #AlienMummy #Egypt
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