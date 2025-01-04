BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
A WORD, THE END OF THE AGE IS HERE, Jan 1, 2025 2 weeks to Prepare last 10 minutes of sermon, Now is the time to solidify your identity in Jesus Christ!, Prepare yourself BEYOND 5th Generation WARFARE
DWP97048
DWP97048
88 followers
205 views • 4 months ago

A WORD GIVEN 27 DECEMBER, 2024: “The End of the Age is now!” Our near future will be dictated by what our eyes will behold… fearsome, perplexing, bewildering sights… one after the next after the next! According to the Essens, 2025 is the beginning of the Final Jubilee and the closing of the Age of Grace. No one can truly fathom what all this will entail, but events will begin to unfold in inconceivable ways. Now is the time to solidify your identity in Jesus Christ!


BEYOND 5th Generation WARFARE https://www.brighteon.com/52349123-445d-44be-b712-403bfe68863f

a wordthe end of the age is herejan 12025 2 weeks to prepare last 10 minutes of sermonnow is the time to solidify your identity in jesus christ
