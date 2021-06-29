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Reply to Prepper Nurse 1 Universal Basic Income its here
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92 views • June 29, 2021
This video is just a reply to Prepper Nurse 1 asking for my thoughts on Universal Basic Income as there is a pilot ongoing in his state. Normally I would reply to a question like this on youtube but as I am currently unable to post due to a community guidelines strike for alleged covid misinformation, I am posting the reply here so that I can share my views and provide a reply and engage with his question.
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