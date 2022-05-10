222) RESUMO: fenómeno MAC e Rede intracorporal de nanocomunicações

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Créditos ao blogue CORONA2INSPECT: https://corona2inspect.net/ Resumen del fenómeno MAC y la red intracorporal de nanocomunicaciones: https://corona2inspect.net/2022/05/08/resumen-del-fenomeno-mac-y-la-red-intracorporal-de-nanocomunicaciones/ Citado em Maio 09, 2022 | DIRECTO NOCTURNO DE LA QUINTA COLUMNA - PROGRAMA 315: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/DIRECTONOCTURNODELAQUINTACOLUMNA-PROGRAMA314-:d DETECÇÃO DE ENDEREÇOS MAC: 208) Resumo: 5G, 6G, nanotecnologia e bluetooth: https://www.brighteon.com/1b58cf48-3400-477f-af0a-d105d85518c0 157) Vacinados com endereço MAC (microchipados): https://www.brighteon.com/ed942490-a6e6-40a5-98d9-5ae956b604c0 97) VACINADOS - endereços MAC, verifique com Bluetooth 5: https://www.brighteon.com/c0114632-e50d-4859-976b-d29f28d46f4c REDES INTRACORPORAL ELECTROMAGNÉTICAS: 169) Rede Intracorporal – Nano-Redes Electromagnéticas 6G (banda TeraHertz): https://www.brighteon.com/19015266-2c7d-4509-bb9e-e0b7ad07fb0e 161) CORONA: sistema de COordenação e ROteamento para NAno-redes: https://www.brighteon.com/06e20741-bb47-41b1-9569-02ea0a9435a7 152) Rede Telecom Intracorporal - parasitismo tecnológico: https://www.brighteon.com/96415de9-8803-4b3c-b098-62d7cfb76613 127) Confissão pública do crime 5G/6G: https://www.brighteon.com/1bfb6bcc-7b7b-4c6e-8fd0-af27d836de62 125) Auto-Montagem de Redes Neuronais Artificiais (grafeno & 5G): https://www.brighteon.com/2877ceb6-4fa7-4f2d-aa30-6efae0b9758e 50) Dr Pierre Gilbert (1995): tecnologia 5G/6G e vacinas: https://www.brighteon.com/336bef6d-bb41-414c-9f96-473fdf87a6ad
May 31, 2022 | Performance Evaluation of Magnetic Resonance Coupling Method for Intra-Body Network (IBNet) : https://www.embs.org/featured-articles/performance-evaluation-of-magnetic-resonance-coupling-method-for-intra-body-network-ibnet/
5 November 2015 | Magnetic human body communication | Semantic Scholar : https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/Magnetic-human-body-communication-Park-Mercier/378fc03f36b7a0011ebfdfaf556197c59ceaada7
9 October 2012 | A Finite-Element Simulation of Galvanic Coupling Intra-Body Communication Based on the Whole Human Body : https://www.mdpi.com/1424-8220/12/10/13567
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/