New World Order Bible Versions

Satan is working behind the scenes to bring about a global government and one world religion. Part of his plan is to convince Christians to turn in their King James Bibles for "new and improved" versions that have been systematically corrupted to advance a New World Order. Once God's people have been disarmed of their spiritual weapon, they will be powerless to stand against it.



This compelling documentary explores the rich textual history of the King James Bible and exposes the corrupt origins of the modern versions. Find out why the King James Bible is consistent with all previous English translations, while the modern versions are all dramatically different. The changes being made in the modern versions are not incidental. They are part of a satanic agenda to undermine key Biblical teachings and prepare the population for an all-inclusive one world religion.