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Loving Parents are Being Accused of Child Abuse, The Advent of Child Abuse Pediatricians | Ep 100
We The Patriots USA
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40 views • July 13, 2023



Child Protection Lawyer Beth Alison Maloney, who covered the Taking Care of Maya case in her book, PROTECTING YOUR CHILD from the Child Protection System, discusses the growing number of parents being accused of child abuse by hospitals, coinciding with the advent of Child Abuse Pediatricians.Show more


She goes through the ways parents get themselves in trouble, how to navigate the Emergency Room if you have a medically complex child and the dual legal system that parents are not aware of. How that dual system lands their names in the child abuse public system.


The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!


https://bethalisonmaloney.com/

Beth’s book PROTECTING YOUR CHILD from the Child Protection System: https://amzn.to/3JLvo1M


FREE MMR Vaccine Resource Guide! Subscribe to Teryn’s bi-weekly resource newsletter, with data, stats our latest episodes and more and receive your FREE MMR and HPV Vaccine Resource Guides. (Devotionals and recipes coming soon!) https://teryngregson.com/newsletter


Watch us on Red Voice Media: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/shows/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/


Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy