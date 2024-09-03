BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
15. Court TV 2024-09-03 Reverend Kurt Benshoof
Free Reverend Kurt Benshoof
Free Reverend Kurt Benshoof
76 views • 8 months ago

The video is about a motion hearing regarding multiple cases filed by the city against the defendant, who is facing challenges accessing legal materials and accommodations.

The video also highlights numerous challenges and deficiencies in accessing resources at the Regional Justice Center, including limited access to devices like computers, printers, and typewriters, constraints on obtaining pro se materials and digital Discovery, difficulties in acquiring envelopes and postage, delays in receiving discovery materials, obstacles in arranging witness interviews, objections to third-party interviews, lack of response to legal requests, limitations in conducting legal research and writing, and restrictions on mailing documents. These issues collectively paint a picture of inadequate resources for legal proceedings at the facility.
Keywords
timematerialslack of jurisdictiondissmissed casesjudge not addressing lack of jurisdiction
